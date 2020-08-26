JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT Will Feature A Retelling Of Superman's Demise In BATMAN V SUPERMAN

Justice League: The Snyder Cut director Zack Snyder has confirmed that his version of the movie will open with a retelling of Superman's death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice . Check it out...

During Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's final battle, the Man of Steel gave his life to stop Doomsday. Both the theatrical cut and "Snyder Cut" of Justice League feature the hero's resurrection, though the means behind that are likely to be different in Zack Snyder's version of the DC Comics movie.

It appears as if we can also look forward to a different opening sequence as Snyder confirmed in an interview with Reel in Motion that Superman's death will be revisited on HBO Max.

Explaining that "It's part of the way the credits are rendered," he compared the sequence to the way that Batman v Superman opened revisiting the deaths of Thomas and Martha Wayne.

"There's a part where Superman pushes this Kryptonite, and in that moment, y'know, there's a lot of this, kind of, like, weird energy coming off of Doomsday and there's rocks floating...so that kind of frame rate, that kind of super slow motion, that's kind of where we are when we find that moment. So it's kind of the retelling, in some ways, from a certain perspective of that moment."

Snyder also promised that there's a reaction from Lois Lane during this opening which sets up her "trajectory through Justice League" in terms of how she reacts to Superman's death.

Are you excited for Justice League: The Snyder Cut to hit HBO Max next year?