JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT - Zack Snyder's Full Panel From DC FanDome Released By HBO Max

HBO Max has released the full Justice League: The Snyder Cut panel from this weekend's DC FanDome in which Zack Snyder fields questions from the likes of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot...

Aside from that incredible first trailer, the Justice League: The Snyder Cut (we're assuming that's the official title now) panel at DC FanDome didn't bring much in the way of huge reveals. In some respects, Zack Snyder's "JusticeCon" appearance generated more headlines, but his virtual appearance on Saturday was still well worth checking out.

Surprisingly, the filmmaker ended up taking pre-recorded questions from Justice League cast members Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller (Jason Momoa was absent from the entire weekend, so we can only assume there were some scheduling issues).

Snyder also asks fans who supported the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement what this movie means to them, while also dropping some hints about what we can expect. In that respect, by far the biggest tease from the director was that the Flash's "quantum" abilities will be explored. We can't help but think that confirms time-travel will end up factoring into this adventure.

Interestingly, Snyder also shares his favourite superhero, and the reason why he picked Watchmen's Dr. Manhattan definitely makes for interesting viewing. That property has been influential on the director's career, and even Silas Stone's death in the trailer appears to be inspired by him.

Check out the panel below:

