JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE SNYDER CUT's Official Title May Have Been Revealed Thanks To New DC FanDome Wallpapers

There's another interesting wrinkle in the story of Justice League: The Snyder Cut 's "official" title as wallpaper shared during the DC FanDome event has a completely different name for the DC Comics film.

There's a lot of confusion surrounding the title of the version of Justice League coming to HBO Max next year, and Warner Bros. really isn't helping with that! The theatrical version of Justice League was, of course, just "Justice League," but it's no secret that Zack Snyder would like his director's cut to be called Zack Sndyer's Justice League.

Unfortunately, he's hinted that legal problems could pose a problem with that, hence why no one was really surprised when DC FanDome appeared to confirm that it will be titled Justice League: The Snyder Cut. Now, though, there's another interesting wrinkle to this ongoing story.

Wallpapers released by Warner Bros. during DC FanDome yesterday are labelled simply Justice League Director's Cut. Could that be the final, official title for the highly anticipated HBO Max release?

At this point, we probably shouldn't bank on it, as it does feel a little like it's a work in progress! Why we haven't received a truly, 100% official title for Justice League is hard to say, but there's a chance the studio is indeed working on getting the one Snyder wants: Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Time will tell, but a firm premiere date would definitely be welcome news for fans right now!

