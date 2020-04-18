JUSTICE LEAGUE: There Are Reportedly No Plans For The Snyder Cut To Be Released On HBO Max

Despite speculation that the Snyder Cut will ultimately find a home on the HBO Max streaming service, a new report claims that there are still no plans for Zack Snyder's Justice League to be released...

The HBO Max streaming service is still on track to launch as planned, but some content - like that Friends reunion - won't be available due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, you would think that using the platform to finally #ReleaseTheSnyderCut would be a priority for Warner Bros.

Well, not so fast!

According to a new report shared by The Illuminerdi, there are no plans in place for Zack Snyder's original version of Justice League to be released on HBO Max.

That doesn't mean it will never happen, of course, but it's always seemed highly unlikely despite how much support the movement has from fans (and Snyder's continued teases on social media which never fail to make headlines). Ultimately, Justice League is no different to movies like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Fantastic Four, both of which were changed heavily with reshoots.

Sure, the demand for the original versions of those movies isn't as high as it is for Justice League, but it would be unprecedented for a studio to share an early cut like this one, especially after spending millions of dollars on Joss Whedon's disastrous reshoots.

At this point, Zack Snyder's Justice League (as it's become known) being leaked might be the only somewhat realistic option, but stranger things have happened in Hollywood, so we'll see.

Do you think the Snyder Cut will be released one day?