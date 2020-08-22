JUSTICE LEAGUE: #TheSnyderCut "Associate Producer" T-Shirts Are Now Available To Order

The jaw-dropping trailer leaked earlier today (and was quickly taken down), but if you want to share your support of the Justice League #SnyderCut, you can do so by buying this charitable t-shirt...

Unfortunately, the epic, breathtaking first trailer for Justice League has now been taken down by Warner Bros., but we'll have it back up on the site for you a little later. In the meantime, the Associate Producer t-shirts that Zack Snyder first teased during JusticeCon are finally up for sale.

It seems the free ones have already been snapped up by eager fans, but they're well-worth buying because all funds raised will go towards supporting the important work of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Remember that the reason Snyder stepped down from directing the DC Comics movie is because his daughter died by suicide, so this is a great way to support a good cause.

As well as a standard t-shirt, you can also get the design on a hoodie or slim fit t-shirt. It's a unique design, and with them only on sale for the next few days, they're bound to be a hot collector's item.

Based on the aforementioned leaked trailer, it seems the official title of this director's cut won't be Zack Snyder's Justice League, and will instead be known on HBO Max as Justice League: #TheSnyderCut.

If you'd like to purchase the t-shirt from Ink to the People, you can do so by clicking HERE.