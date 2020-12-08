JUSTICE LEAGUE Trailer Reportedly Features A First Look At Another Of The DCEU's New Gods

We know that Steppenwolf and Darkseid will factor into Zack Snyder's Justice League , but it appears as if we can look forward to meeting another member of the filmmaker's version of The New Gods...

We know that the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut at the upcoming DC FanDome event, but a new report from Beyond The Trailer indicates that it will include a first look at the villainous Desaad. Host Grace Randolph claims to have seen an unrendered version of the trailer, and that makes sense seeing as she recently got to interview Snyder.

"Yes, I will, because I haven't seen it rendered," the host said when asked about whether she would share a reaction video for the trailer. "And I will admit, at the beginning of the reaction, that I've already seen it unrendered. I want to see Desaad's face. I only saw like an outline."

Desaad showing up in the trailer probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise, especially as Snyder actually confirmed that one scene in the Snyder Cut shows Steppenwolf reporting to the villain.

In the comic books, Desaad is a sadist, torturer, and coward, as well as chief counsellor to Darkseid. He oversees the day-to-day operations of Apokolips with a cruel hand, and was created by Jack Kirby. Chances are that his role will be a minor one, and there's obviously no word on how any of this affects Ava DuVernay's plans for The New Gods movie she's supposed to be developing.

As well as this Justice League news, Randolph claims DC FanDome could feature new looks at Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad, as well as a full cast reveal for Black Adam.