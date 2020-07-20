JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Addresses Having Superman Achieve His "Pinnacle" In The Snyder Cut

Filmaker Zack Snyder has addressed his plans for Superman in the Snyder Cut of Justice League , explaining that he feels responsible for finally bringing the Man of Steel to his "pinnacle" in this film!

Beyond The Trailer's Grace Randolph recently caught up with director Zack Snyder to talk Justice League, and the filmmaker specifically elaborated on his plans for Superman in the Snyder Cut. In Joss Whedon's theatrical version, many of Henry Cavill's scenes were the result of reshoots, so Snyder's plans for the Man of Steel are a mystery for the most part.

Talking about making the character more relatable, Snyder explained that there's a certain responsibility with bringing the most iconic of DC's heroes to the big screen.

"Superman is such an abstract character, in his powers and what he's able to do. Anytime you can kind of bring him back down to Earth, he becomes a lot more relatable, and for that he's more interesting," Snyder explained. "A huge respect for his moral code, and I think his ultimate place as the top of the pyramid of the DC superhero world. In the end, he has to achieve that pinnacle."

Quizzed if he plans to take Superman to that "pinnacle" in the version of Justice League coming to HBO Max, the director added: "I always felt like that was what I was doing. Now like with the resurrection sort of theme, concept. You know, who is he now? What is he? When you touch the eternal, in the sense that coming back from the grave. How are we changed by that?"

In other words, it's sounding like Snyder has big plans to address what becomes of Superman after he's brought back from the dead, something Whedon glossed over for the most part in his film. We can probably also expect this to tie into those "Knightmare" flash forwards in some fashion!

