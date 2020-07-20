JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Comments On His Movie's Place In The Wider DC Extended Universe

Justice League director Zack Snyder has commented on where he believes his movie fits into the wider DCEU, and points to it now being part of its own separate world rather than the big screen continuity!

A lot has changed in the DC Extended Universe since Zack Snyder was working on Justice League, and films like Aquaman, Shazam!, and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey have pointed to Warner Bros. having moved on from the storylines set in place by the filmmaker during those early years.

When Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max in early to mid-2021, it's unlikely to affect future movies set in the DCEU. Instead, the movie/limited series is almost certainly going to be standalone in nature, and Snyder himself has now clarified how it fits into the larger picture.

In an interview with Beyond The Trailer's Grace Randolph, Snyder explained that his "main focus" is to finish the arc he started with 2013's Man of Steel and acknowledged that the theatrical cut (which he still has not seen) is likely "tighter in continuity" than his version of Justice League.

"Frankly, the DC cinematic universe has branched like a tree and blossomed and grown in amazing and great ways," the filmmaker began. "But for me, where [Justice League'] falls, I believe that it really sort of represents its own path. It’s kind of separate now from the DC cinematic universe continuity. And I think that’s a good thing."

It sounds like Snyder believes his Justice League now exists in its own separate universe, and it could lead to stories from this world continuing on HBO Max in any number of spinoff films/TV shows.

