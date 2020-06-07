JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Confirms That The HBO Max Movie Will Include Steppenwolf's Original Design

Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max next year, and the director has now confirmed that his version of the movie will include the original version of the villainous Steppenwolf. Check it out!

The theatrical version of Justice League had a lot of problems, but for many fans, Steppenwolf was one of the biggest. The cartoonish villain failed to make much of an impact, and that was a surprise, especially as Joss Whedon had done such a great job with Loki and Ultron in his Avengers movie.

Thankfully, Snyder is back at the helm for the cut of Justice League coming to HBO Max next year, and that obviously means we're going to end up with a very different version to the theatrical one.

Asked by a fan on Vero whether he wanted to "break Twitter" by confirming that "Steppenwolf has his original design in your [Justice League]?" the director responded by saying, "Is that not well known?" In other words, we're getting the Steppenwolf we caught a glimpse of in the "Ultimate Edition" of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and that's definitely good news.

As we've seen in concept art, Snyder's take on the villain was going to be less humanoid, and far bigger and monstrous (Ciaran Hinds will presumably still voice this version of the character, though).

Ultimately, this will be one of many differences we see in Zack Snyder's Justice League, and while some scenes are bound to be similar, the two movies are likely to be unrecognisable. Will Snyder's version be better? Honestly, it's hard to imagine it being worse than what we saw back in 2017!

What do you guys think?