JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Reveals More Amazing Images, Including Before And After Superman's Resurrection

Over the holidays, Zack Snyder took to Vero to once again share more amazing images from his original version of Justice League
and these are once again bound to leave fans with a lot to discuss.
As well as shots of the team digging up Superman's body, there are some great shots of Clark Kent back at home and once again suited up as the Man of Steel. Intriguingly, there's also a shot of Cyborg with a caption that points to him possibly falling under the control of Darkseid or Steppenwolf.
While interacting with fans on the site, Snyder also revealed this week that he's been advised not to watch the theatrical version of Justice League
by those closest to him (Joss Whedon's reshoots are believed to have changed the movie to a massive degree so it would likely be unrecognisable).
To check out these "Snyder Cut" images - with other previously released images from the filmmaker - all you guys have to do is hit the "View List" button below to check out this entire gallery!
