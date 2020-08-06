JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Reveals One Major Change He'll Be Making To His Version Of The Film

Zack Snyder is currently hard at work finishing off the "Snyder Cut," but the filmmaker has taken the time to tell fans one major change he plans on making to the DC Comics adaptation. Check it out...

Joss Whedon made so many changes to Justice League that it's impossible to be 100% sure what Zack Snyder's version of the movie looked like, but the early trailers did provide at least some clues. In the final battle, for example, the sky was supposed to be an alien blue colour, but The Avengers helmer changed that and bathed the characters in an "Apokoliptian" red.

Previously, Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner has confirmed that the decision to make everything red occurred after Whedon took charge, but if the Vero exchange below is any indication, Snyder plans to restore the final act to how it was supposed to look.

What the big deal about the colour of the sky? Well, common sense says that Snyder wanted to save those red skies for when Darkseid invades Earth, and it's definitely interesting to think about how many other visual changes like this he plans on making. For the most part, though, fans are anxious to see how the story transforms (something tells us that Russian family will be M.I.A.).

Check out Snyder's comments below, and stay tuned for more on his version of Justice League!

