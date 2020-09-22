JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Reveals "Snyder Cut" Fans Have Made Nearly $500,000 For Suicide Prevention

"Snyder Cut" fans have got a bad rap, but supporters of Zack Snyder's vision have now earned nearly $500,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention while campaigning for his Justice League ...

Supporters of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League have proven themselves to be a passionate bunch, and that's often led to them being ridiculed online. It's unfortunately one of those situations where one bad apple ruins it for everyone else, but ever since HBO Max gave Justice League: The Snyder Cut the green light, things have changed somewhat!

One thing that's always jumped out is the fact that as well as campaigning for the release of this Director's Cut, they've also raised money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

That's because Zack Snyder's daughter sadly died by suicide while Justice League was shooting, and the filmmaker has now confirmed that fans have raised close to half a million dollars over the past few years.

Snyder himself has, of course, contributed to that by launching t-shirts (including an "Associate Producer" one that went on sale during DC FanDome) for sale through charity websites, but who do you think bought them? Those same supporters of the "Snyder Cut" who campaigned for its release!

Needless to say, this is definitely a feel-good story, and one that proves that Justice League: The Snyder Cut is perhaps more than just a movie; it's a movement.

Check out Snyder's comments below:

