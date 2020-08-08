JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Shares A First Look At The Snyder Cut's Steppenwolf And He's Truly Terrifying

Justice League director Zack Snyder has shared a low-res shot of his version of Steppenwolf, and it makes the cartoonish version seen in Joss Whedon's theatrical cut look even more ridiculous...s

There were a lot of problems with the theatrical cut of Justice League, but chief among them was Steppenwolf. As comic book movie villains go, he was pretty underwhelming, a surprise considering the fact that Joss Whedon delivered effective antagonists in Loki and Ultron with his Avengers movies.

It didn't really help matters that Steppenwolf looks pretty lame, with his cartoonish appearance a real sticking point for a lot of fans. He certainly didn't look as formidable as the baddie Zack Snyder teased in a deleted scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and it's likely he was simplified in order to save money on visual effects while Whedon reshot most of the movie.

Now, Snyder is getting to share his vision for Justice League courtesy of HBO Max, and while a trailer for the "Snyder Cut" is set to be revealed at DC FanDome, the filmmaker has shared a huge tease on Vero today. As you can see below, this original version of Steppenwolf is quite a bit more formidable.

In fact, he looks downright terrifying, and while this is a low-res shot, it's clear that the Steppenwolf in Zack Snyder's Justice League will look a lot more in line with what we've seen in concept art.

What do you think about this take on the League's first foe?

