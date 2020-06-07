JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Teases Plans For Green Lantern Corps And Jonathan Kent Cameos In His Cut

Justice League director Zack Snyder has again taken to Vero to answer fan questions, and the filmmaker has dropped some big hints about his plans for the Green Lantern Corps and Kevin Costner's Pa Kent...

The "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is now officially coming to HBO Max, but director Zack Snyder continues teasing his plans for the movie on Vero. Answering a series of questions from fans, the filmmaker dropped some major hints about what we can expect, specifically in regards to additional scenes featuring both Pa Kent and the Green Lantern Corps.

One fan asked, "I just have a question: what did you mean 'Unite The 7?' A [Green Lantern] is coming?" to which the filmmaker responded with a cryptic winking face emoji (😉).

As you'll no doubt recall, Green Lantern Corps member Yalan Gur made a blink and you'd miss it cameo during that flashback to the battle between men, Atlanteans, and Amazons against Steppenwolf. He was killed, and his ring disappeared to find a new host, but there have been a rumours for a while that Bruce Wayne was meant to meet Tomar-Re and Kilowog in Snyder's film.

Another fan quizzed Snyder with, "Will Jonathan Kent appear one more time in your [Justice League] movie?" He once again used a winking face emoji in response, so it seems likely that Kevin Costner will make some sort of came appearance in this version of the DC Comics adaptation.

We'll have to wait and see, but Justice League is shaping up to be one of 2021's most exciting releases.