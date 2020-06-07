JUSTICE LEAGUE: Zack Snyder Teases "Snyder Cut" Trailer And Promises "No Compromises" In His Movie

Justice League director Zack Snyder has teased plans for the first full trailer for his version of the movie, while also promising that he's made "no compromises" this time around. Read on for details...

Answering fan questions on Vero, Justice League director Zack Snyder promised that the version of the movie we see on HBO Max next year won't be compromised in any way. The 2017 version saw the filmmaker forced to agree to Joss Whedon penning a series of reshoots that The Avengers director ended up helming following the tragic death of Snyder's daughter.

Asked by a fan how different Zack Snyder's Justice League will be to Justice League, he wrote, "No compromise," while adding, "2017 all compromise." It definitely sounds like Warner Bros. is going to allow Snyder to deliver his true vision for these characters, and that's a smart move, especially as the release of the "Snyder Cut" is bound to send more subscribers to HBO Max.

In related news, another fan asked Snyder if the trailer for his Justice League will once again make use of The Beatles' "Come Together," a cover of which was used in our first sneak peek at the film.

Snyder responded with, "I have something better." In other words, he has a great tune to add to the sight of these heroes heading into battle against Steppenwolf, and it's going to be exciting seeing what that is. Rumour has it that we could see this trailer before DC FanDome next month, but it does seem likely it's going to saved for that highly anticipated virtual event.

Are you guys psyched for Zack Snyder's Justice League?