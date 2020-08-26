JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Concept Art Reveals A New Take On Swamp-Thing From Doug Liman's Scrapped Movie

The Bourne Identity 's Doug Liman was once set to take the helm of a Justice League Dark movie for Warner Bros., and concept art from that reveals unexpected plans for Swamp-Thing on the big screen...

Justice League Dark has been through its fair share of directors at this point, and the current plan is for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams to develop an adaptation for HBO Max.

Once upon a time, though, Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity) was attached to take the helm of a Justice League Dark movie, and he came close to actually getting it made, too. Proof of that now comes in the form of some newly revealed concept art shared by Houston Sharp.

The artwork reveals a very different take on Swamp-Thing which, as Liman explains, "Doug had the idea of Swamp Thing being a spirit of the swamp, coming into form when a group of arsonists set the plants ablaze." Taking a closer look at the hero, he's clearly a lot thinner than the hulking version from the comic books, and doesn't look all that different to Groot!

Visually, Liman clearly had some interesting ideas for Justice League Dark, and Sharp has promised to reveal more concept art. Hopefully, that means we'll get to see more members of the team!

Check it out below:

