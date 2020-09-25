JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK Spinoffs Featuring CONSTANTINE And ZATANNA Are Indeed Coming To HBO Max

There have been rumblings that J.J. Abrams is developing Justice League Dark spinoffs revolving around characters like John Constantine and Zatanna, and it turns out those claims are indeed accurate...

A little earlier this week, we learned that HBO Max is moving forward with Peacemaker (a small screen spinoff of The Suicide Squad). It's previously been confirmed that Matt Reeves is helping develop a prequel to The Batman alongside Terrence Winter focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, while J.J. Abrams is working on Justice League Dark.

Throw in the likes of Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn, and HBO Max is definitely becoming a go-to destination for big budget, high concept DC Comics properties.

Since Justice League Dark was first announced, there have been rumblings that characters like John Constantine and Zatanna will receive their own spinoffs. That ha snow been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter in their story about Peacemaker, where's it's mentioned that Abrams is "working on supernatural shows featuring Constantine and Zatanna, among others."

It's unclear whether these characters will be introduced one by one or whether they'll team up before spinning off into their own shows. Either way, this team has been deserving of a live-action debut for a while now, so it's just great to know that they're finally getting the love they deserve from Warner Bros.

How much confidence fans have in Abrams is another matter, though, especially after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was such a disappointment when it arrived in theaters last December.