LOGAN Director James Mangold Forced To Explain Himself After Coming Under Fire For Snyder Cut Comments

Logan helmer James Mangold recently incurred the wrath of fanboys when he joked about the Snyder Cut of Justice League , and later had to respond to those outraged fans with a lengthy explanation!

The Snyder Cut of Justice League remains a sensitive subject, and one bad word said against the film on social media almost guarantees your mentions blowing up with abuse, outrage, and hysteria. That was something Logan director James Mangold recently learned when he took an apparent jab at the DC film by urging fans to do take a break from campaigning for the Snyder Cut.

Imploring his followers to watch Martin Ritt's classic Norma Rae from 1979, the filmmaker suggested that people should "take ten minutes off from your picketing for the Snyder Cut and watch something where the wardrobe isn’t fiberglass or carbon fiber."

The response was not kind.

Since then, Mangold, who expressed support for Martin Scorsese's comments about Marvel movies last year, has been forced to issue a lengthy response explaining what he really meant while both praising Zack Snyder and sharing his hopes that his fellow filmmaker will move on from superheroes.

You can read his initial Tweet and the lengthy response to the backlash in the threads below.

