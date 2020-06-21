MAN OF STEEL Star Michael Shannon Shares Thoughts On Planned ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Release

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released on HBO Max next year, and Man of Steel star Michael Shannon has now shared his heartfelt thoughts on the news the filmmaker's vision has been restored.

After playing General Zod in Man of Steel, Michael Shannon has never had a bad word to say about director Zack Snyder and has been an avid supporter of the Justice League "Snyder Cut" when asked about it. During a recent interview with James Van Osdol on the Car Con Carne Podcast, the outspoken actor was asked for his thoughts on Zack Sndyer's Justice League coming to HBO Max.

"I feel for my friend Zack Snyder, he had a rough time of it," Shannon started. "Between the struggles with his family and what he went through with Warner Bros., Zack is a sweet, kind, gentle, hard-working, super conscientious human being and I hope that this release gives him some sense of satisfaction or vindication or whatever because he’s such a good person."

"[He] deserves better than he’s been dealing with," the actor concluded (shots fired at Warner Bros. eh?).

Shannon also reflected on his time playing General Zod in the DC Extended Universe, and remains grateful for the experience to play Superman's greatest foe on the silver screen. "I still, to this day, can’t even believe that he called me to do that. That did not seem like something that was within my reach. But yeah, he got me - he got me in there, so, thank God."

Shannon could definitely be classified as a "serious actor," so his praise of Snyder is definitely meaningful, and it's great to see how supportive he is of him almost a decade after they worked together.

Are you guys psyched for Zack Snyder's Justice League?