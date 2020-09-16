Ray Fisher Reportedly Made WB Accusations Shortly After Being Offered A Small Role In THE FLASH

The plot continues to thicken when it comes to Ray Fisher's accusations of unprofessional behaviour against WB, as the actor reportedly went on the attack after being offered a small cameo in The Flash ...

Ray Fisher recently took to Twitter to level some pretty serious accusations at director Joss Whedon, who he claims behaved in a "gross" and unprofessional manner while helming Justice League reshoots. Fisher also said that then-DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns and former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg "enabled" Whedon's behaviour.

Both sides have gone back and forth since, with Warner Bros. recently asserting that Fisher had refused to cooperate with the investigation. Jason Momoa has also publicly come out in support of his Justice League costar.

Now, some more information may have come to light which, depending on your perspective, could cast doubt on the legitimacy of the actor's claims.

According to The Wrap, Fisher's initial allegations were make shortly after he was offered a small cameo role as Cyborg in The Flash movie. Of course, one thing may have nothing to do with the other, but there's no denying that timing does seem a little suspect. Apparently, the studio has "not heard back from Fisher’s team since offering the small role back in June."

Even if this is true, it doesn't make Fisher's claims any less valid, but it will be interesting to see how the actor responds to this report (and he almost certainly will). Keep an eye out for updates.