Ryan Reynolds Debunks BLACK ADAM Hawman Rumor And Comments On JUSTICE LEAGUE Cameo Claims

Over the weekend, a rumour started doing the rounds about Ryan Reynolds playing Hawkman in Black Adam . Now, the actor has debunked that, while also weighing in on those Justice League cameo claims...

Time will tell how much longer it will be until we get to see Ryan Reynolds play Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there have been a lot of rumblings in recent weeks about the actor returning to the DC Extended Universe. Some fans are convinced that he will reprise the role of Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's Justice League, for example, though that's got to be wishful thinking.

There are rumours out there claiming that's the case, but something that really got fans talking this weekend was a report (from a little-known website) stating the actor was being lined up to take on the role of Hawkman in Black Adam. Reynolds has worked with Dwayne Johnson on Hobbs & Shaw and Netflix's Red Notice, so it made sense, but it would have also been something of a strange fit.

Regardless, Reynolds has now taken to Twitter to confirm that he's not playing Hawkman, though he admits, "I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it?" We can probably consider that rumour well and truly debunked now too!

A Green Lantern return would certainly be fun, but at this point, it would just be nice for Marvel Studios to hurry up and bring the Merc with the Mouth into the MCU.

Check out Reynolds' comments below:

