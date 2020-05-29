SHAZAM! Star John Glover Hoping Henry Cavill's Superman Can Now Be Added To The Movie

A stuntman doubled for Henry Cavill for Superman's surprise cameo appearance in Shazam! , but star John Glover is hopeful the British actor can now be added into the film after the fact. Check it out...

Smallville alum John Glover made a brief, but memorable appearance in Shazam! as Dr. Sivana's abusive father, but it's doubtful that he'll be back for the sequel based on what happened to his character!

At the end of the 2019 release, Superman makes a surprise appearance at the behest of Shazam to prove that Freddie Freeman does, in fact, know the Man of Steel. However, it wasn't Henry Cavill in the suit, and a stuntman was asked to double for him instead (which is why we never saw the hero's face in the final few minutes of the film).

Now, though, Glover has suggested that Cavill's face could be added into Shazam! after the fact, and it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for Shazam! 2 to pick up immediately after Superman sits down.

The only problem with that is how much the kids have aged, but the sequel still remains the most likely place for Cavill to reprise the role. We'll have to wait and see, but Glover's suggestion is one fans can definitely get on board with.

What do you guys think?

