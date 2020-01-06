WONDER WOMAN 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Reveals Why She Turned Down The Chance To Helm JUSTICE LEAGUE

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has revealed that while she's been offered the chance to direct a Justice League movie in the past, there's a very good reason she turned the opportunity down...

Zack Snyder directed Justice League, and Joss Whedon was later brought in by Warner Bros. to helm the reshoots. However, at some point in the past, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins was also offered the opportunity to take the helm of the DC Comics ensemble.

It's unclear whether she's referring to those reshoots, Snyder's movie, or even a completely separate Justice League project, but a massive team-up movie isn't something which interests the filmmaker.

"Unlike other directors, I don't really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail," she told Premiere Magazine (via ComicBook.com). "I’ve been contacted to make a Justice League movie in the past, and it doesn't connect to me. Too many characters."

Jenkins also talked about why she enjoys working with Warner Bros. "I really like the people who work there, but they want full control over their movies. The director is under control. Yes, it can happen. Furthermore, It shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me.”

"I love comics, but I've come to superheroes through films," she continued when asked about her love of the genre. "There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don't know."

It's certainly interesting to think about what a Patty Jenkins-helmed Justice League would look like, but clearly not something the filmmaker is giving any thought to right now. Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max next year, but we don't know what comes for the franchise beyond that.