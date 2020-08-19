Zack Snyder Continues To Tease His JUSTICE LEAGUE DC FanDome Trailer With More Images

The first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to debut this weekend at DC FanDome, and the director is continuing to tease the big reveal with a series of social media posts...

We're just a few days away from getting a first look at the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the director has continued to tease the big debut in the buildup to the DC FanDome online event.

The divisive filmmaker has shared some more images via his VERO and Twitter accounts, and while most of 'em aren't particularly revealing, they should succeed in keeping hype for the trailer alive among the Snyder faithful.

The first shot, captioned “Stone in the Dome,” gives us a new look at Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) playing for the Gotham City Jaguars. The "Snyder Cut" is expected to delve into Stone's origin story in greater detail and give us more of an insight into his life pre-Cyborg.

The other images spotlight the statue we saw Diana (Gal Gadot) restoring in the Louvre in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, and the sports car Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) drove when he paid a visit to Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) in the theatrical cut of Justice League.

Be sure to tune in for our coverage of DC FanDome this weekend to see the first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and much more.