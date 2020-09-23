Zack Snyder Will Shoot New Scenes For His "Snyder Cut" Of JUSTICE LEAGUE Next Month

Although we had been led to believe that no new scenes would be filmed for HBO Max's Justice League: The Snyder Cut , it's now been confirmed that the director plans on reassembling his cast next month...

When it was first announced that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League had become a reality, we were told that no new scenes would be filmed for the version of the DC superhero movie that's heading to HBO Max as a four-episode limited series next year, but it seems plans have now changed.

According to THR, director Zack Snyder will shoot additional footage for his extended cut of the film, with Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and, somewhat surprisingly, Ray Fisher (Cyborg) all expected to return.

Fisher is currently embroiled in a public dispute with Warner Bros. following accusations he made against the filmmaker who took over for Snyder on what we now know as the theatrical cut of Justice League, Joss Whedon. The actor also claimed that Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who both have since left the studio, enabled Whedon’s behaviour.

The trade's report states that Fisher was/is in talks for an appearance in The Flash, and confirms a recent rumor that Cyborg had a much larger role in the original script. Apparently, negotiations stalled after Fisher's team wanted double the agreed-upon fee for what’s been described as "a three-scene appearance."

There's no word on whether Jason Momoa (Aquaman) or Ezra Miller (The Flash) will also return to film any extra scenes.

We're not sure how extensive this additional photography will be, but it could potentially allow Snyder to make some fairly significant alterations to the overall plot and tone of the movie.