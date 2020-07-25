ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Clip From "Justice Con" Finally Reveals Black Suit Superman

During the Justice Con panel featuring filmmaker Zack Snyder, a clip from his version of Justice League was released, and it finally gives us a first look at Henry Cavill's Superman in his black suit...

During tonight's Justice Con event, filmmaker Zack Snyder shared a brief clip from his cut of Justice League with Henry Cavill's Superman decked out in his black superhero suit.

It's very brief, but undeniably cool, though this scene will probably be familiar. It was the only deleted scene from the movie included on the Blu-ray, and the only change here appears to be the colour of Superman's costume. However, we obviously don't know how much it will be altered from this point on, or what Warner Bros. decided to remove for that home video release.

We'll bring you some highlights from Snyder's panel soon, but he revealed that this scene was shot with Cavill in the red and blue suit because the studio wasn't on board with him wearing the black version. However, the director did tests at the time to check if it would be possible to change it down the line (which he's now been able to do).

He also confirmed that the movie's official title and a teaser trailer will be revealed during the DC FanDome event taking place next month, so there's clearly a lot more to come very soon.

Check out the Justice League clip below:

