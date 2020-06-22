ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE: Darkseid Actor Ray Porter Reacts To The First Teaser For The Movie

Jason Momoa recently shared the first teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League , and that came with a tantalising glimpse of Darkseid. Now, actor Ray Porter has shared his thoughts on that big reveal...

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, actor Ray Porter voices the villainous Darkseid. When the filmmaker's original vision for the movie is released on HBO Max next year, that will mark the first time we get to hear his work after Joss Whedon completely scrapped the character's role in his cut.

Recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared an amazing sneak peek at the "Snyder Cut," and with that came a long overdue glimpse of Darkseid in action. When The Arroyo Show caught up with Porter, he shared his reaction to the footage, and had nothing but praise for Snyder's work.

"It’s really good. It’s really cool," he exclaimed. "I mean Gal Gadot, she looks terrified, it’s so cool. It’s amazing to me that in 34 seconds Zack Snyder can pack more suspense and foreboding than a lot of people can in an entire film. Just looking at it externally and not like ‘oh look that’s me’, looking at it it’s really amazing. It’s only 34 seconds, but it’s huge. So, very exciting."

As for finally getting to see Darkseid on screen, Porter added: "It’s been a long time coming, it’s been a very much an up and down kind of journey. I don’t know, I mean I got really excited. There’s just the thrill of like, ‘Woah, look, that’s me!' I’ve been in the business for a long enough time that I probably should be less enthusiastic about stuff like that but I’m always a dork that way. It was very exciting and so well done. I may have watched it once or 50 times."

Snyder obviously gave Porter the opportunity to play one of the DC Universe's most iconic villains, so the chance to finally share his performance with fans is a big moment for him. With any luck, we'll get to see more of Darkseid over the coming months, but it would be a shame for too many of his scenes to be revealed in advance, especially when there's so much excitement surrounding his debut.

How psyched are you guys for Zack Snyder's Justice League?