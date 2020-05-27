ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Shares A Full-Color Shot Of The Villainous Darkseid

Zack Snyder recently confirmed that Darkseid would indeed play a role in his original cut of Justice League , and the director has now shared a full-color shot of the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips...

The announcement that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League will be released on HBO Max next year has obviously generated a lot of excitement, and fans are arguably most looking forward to finally getting to see the live-action debut of one of DC Comics most powerful and nefarious villains, Darkseid.

Director Zack Snyder recently confirmed that the tyrannical ruler of Apokolips would indeed feature in his original version of the movie, and he's now shared a shot of "Uxas" to his Twitter account.

This is not a new image, but it is a full color version of the previously release black-and-white shot.

He's coming... to HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tthWwAqzWp — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 27, 2020

Darkseid was never going to have a huge role to play in Justice League, but he would have made his presence felt during the final act in order to set up a more substantial part as the main villain of the sequel. Plans changed when Joss Whedon took over, and the New God ended up being cut from the film entirely.

Of course, that sequel never happened anyway because the first installment underperformed, but who knows what the future may hold for Darkseid in the DCEU following his debut in Zack Snyder's Justice League next year.