ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Gets A Vague Release Window From WarnerMedia Entertainment Boss

Warner Bros. is officially moving forward with Zack Snyder's Justice League for HBO Max, and WarnerMedia Entertainment's Sandra Dewey has now shared when fans should expect to see it arrive on the service.

At the end of his Man of Steel watch party, Zack Snyder announced the planned release of his version of Justice League on HBO Max. Later, we learned that the plan is for it to premiere sometime next year, though with Warner Bros. and the filmmaker mulling over whether to release it as a four-hour movie or a six-part series, no firm release date has been revealed.

During a recent interview with Variety, Sandra Dewey, president of productions and business operations for WarnerMedia Entertainment, wouldn't commit to a specific date, but noted that Zack Snyder's Justice League will likely premiere on HBO Max in "early to mid-2021."

That's not as long as some fans suspected they might be waiting to see the movie, and signals that we should see it within the first six months of 2021. With that in mind, it seems likely Warner Bros. will use [email protected] to give Zack Snyder's Justice League a big promotional push.

Footage from the movie was recently shared by star Jason Momoa, and there's bound to be more to come. While upwards of $30 million is going to be spent finishing Snyder's version, there's bound to be some completed footage which can be used to tease his Whedon-less take on the team.

