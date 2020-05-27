ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Has Been In The Works For "Quite Some Time"

HBO Max Content Chief Kevin Reilly confirms that Zack Snyder's Justice League has been in the works for a while now, but a myriad of legal complications ended up slowing down that big announcement...

It's been a crazy couple of weeks, with the news that Zack Snyder's Justice League (a.k.a. the "Snyder Cut") undoubtedly one of the biggest stories to come along in quite some time. Confirmed for an HBO Max premiere in 2021, it sounds like an expensive endeavour, but one WarnerMedia is confident will bring a lot of new subscribers to its streaming platform.

During a recent interview with Business Insider, HBO Max Content Chief Kevin Reilly was asked how long discussions about this version of the film have been happening, and it sounds like they've been going on behind the scenes for a while as fans have continued to campaign for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

"I forget when Zack and Deborah [Snyder] first gave us the sense of where they were heading, but even from that meeting, me and my team felt it was something we really wanted to do," he says.

"There were a lot of issues involved to figure out how we could deliver on his vision, and a myriad of legal issues," Reilly continued. "We've been sitting on this for quite some time but working on it. It was obviously a secret project given the high level of interest, but we were chipping away at it piece by piece. There was some strategy but also some serendipity in how we got over the hurdle of some of those issues just before the launch [of Max]."

Asked to elaborate on what some of those issues were, he responded: "That's a whole separate interview [laughs]. Let's file that as a follow up."

It certainly sounds like it was a complicated process to make Zack Snyder's Justice League happen, and in a separate interview, Chairman of WarnerMedia and head of HBO Max, Bob Greenblatt, said, "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it...I wish it was just $30 million & stop there."

Do you guys think it will be worth all this hassle to make Zack Snyder's Justice League happen?