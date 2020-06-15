ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE: Jesse Eisenberg Weighs In On How Fan Demand Made It A Reality

As happy as most fans are to see that Zack Snyder's Justice League is being released on HBO Max, there's been some backlash about whether Warner Bros. should have given in. Here's Jesse Eisenberg's take...

While Jesse Eisenberg once seemed completely unaware of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, a behind the scenes photo has confirmed that Joss Whedon actually reshot scenes featuring Lex Luthor in order to change that post-credits sequence with Deathstroke.

Recently, the actor expressed his excitement for Zack Sndyer's Justice League to be released on HBO Max, but how does he feel about Warner Bros. giving in to the demand of fans to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut? There's been some criticism about the decision to bow down to that pressure, though the HBO Max head was quite to point out that it won't set a precedent.

As for Eisenberg, he says, "Well, always, audiences have been dictating what people are making. But this is just kind of much more immediate, kind of pre-emptive."

It's clear that the actor is acknowledging that there are potential problems which can stem from an audience demand like this, but makes a valid point about how what we see on screen usually does boil down to what people want. In the case of the "Snyder Cut," it's something there was a huge demand for, and spending that $30+ million on finishing it could be money well spent.

After all, HBO Max has been hit with a number of teething problems, including a lack of 4K picture quality, and a long list of missing titles which have annoyed DC Extended Universe fans, in particular.

