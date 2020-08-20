ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE: New Footage Released Ahead Of Full DC FanDome Trailer

Ahead of the full trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League this Saturday at DC FanDome, the director has shared a new teaser for his cut of the movie online, and it contains some exciting new footage!

We're just two few days away from getting a first look at the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the director has now shared a new teaser for his cut of the movie ahead of the DC FanDome online event.

It seems clear that Snyder is saving the bigger reveals (Darkseid, Steppenwolf, black suit Superman) for the trailer, but there is a new shot of the newly-resurrected Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) inspecting the monument that was constructed after his death in Man of Steel. We also see a pre-Cyborg Victor Stone (Ray Fisher) scoring a touchdown for the Gotham City Jaguars.

The promo finishes with a shot of the League assembling for action, but, as far as we can tell, this is the same footage that was used in the theatrical version.

OFFICIAL: First Trailer For Zack Snyder's #JusticeLeague Director's Cut This Saturday At DC FanDome #TheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/MjCVhCEgjR — The Snyder Cut 2021 (@TheSnyderCut21) August 20, 2020

The "Snyder Cut" was a divisive concept even before it was officially announced, and some still believe that Warner Bros.' decision to allow Snyder to complete his vision for the DC super-team sets a bad precedent. Regardless, devotees and haters alike will no doubt be very curious to get a look at this trailer.

Be sure to tune in for our coverage of DC FanDome this weekend for a first look at Zack Snyder's Justice League, and much more.