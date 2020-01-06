ZACK SNYDER's JUSTICE LEAGUE Set To Feature More Of BATMAN V SUPERMAN's Knightmare Sequences

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice presented a desolate, Darkseid-controlled future, and filmmaker Zack Snyder has today confirmed that his Justice League will take HBO subscribers back to the Knightmare!

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice confused everyone by taking us into a future dubbed "Knightmare," but filmmaker Zack Snyder has since explained that Justice League: Part 2 would've taken place in a desolate future ruled by Darkseid and a Superman under the control of the evil villain's Anti-Life Equation.

The plan was for the Flash to use the Cosmic Treadmill to travel back in time and help make things right, and while it's doubtful that Zack Snyder's Justice League will have time to touch on that to any great extent, he has confirmed that more Knightmare scenes will be included in the #SnyderCut.

Your guesses are as good as ours when it comes to what that could entail; will Bruce Wayne doze off again, getting another vision in the process, or was Snyder intending to tease his sequel somehow? We know Cyborg has a vision of his own when he plugs himself into a Mother Box, so it's feasible that he could get a glimpse of what's to come for him and his fellow League members.

However, Snyder has confirmed in a past Vero post that the Flash inadvertently travels through time, so perhaps he ends up in the far flung future and comes face to face with the Knightmare Batman?

