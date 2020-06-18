ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Sneak Peek Features New Footage Of Diana & Darkseid!
Jason Momoa (Aquaman) has shared the first official teaser video for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it features new footage of Diana (Gal Gadot) along with our first look at the villainous Darkseid...
The first official teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League is now online!
Ahead of the "Snyder Cut's" premiere on HBO Max next year, Jason Momoa (Aquaman) shared the following sneak peek to his Instagram page.
The brief clip features new footage of Diana (Gal Gadot) as she stares at what appears to be a cave painting of Darkseid while we hear Lex Luthor's (Jesse Eisenberg) ominous monologue from the final scene of the theatrical version (is it delivered slightly differently here?).
Then, we get a sweeping shot of the ruler of Apokolips himself!
Darkseid was never going to have a huge role to play in Justice League, but he would have made his presence felt during the final act in order to set up a more substantial part as the main antagonist of the sequel. Plans changed when Joss Whedon took over, and the New God ended up being cut from the film entirely.
Of course, that sequel never happened anyway because the first installment underperformed, but who knows what the future may hold for Darkseid in the DCEU following his debut in Zack Snyder's Justice League next year.
What do you guys make of this first teaser? Snyder has already taken to Twitter to confirm that more is coming at the DC FanDome event!
