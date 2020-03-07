ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Henry Cavill Credits Streaming Services For The Movie's Release

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill has shared his excitement for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League , along with his thoughts on what he believes led to the movie finally seeing the light of day...

Henry Cavill has never really said much about the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, and wasn't among the actors who came out to support the release of Zack Snyder's original movie. Honestly, you can't really blame him, especially after that CGI mouth led to him becoming a subject of ridicule and the poorly put together face of a critical and commercial disaster.

During a recent interview with Variety, Cavill was asked if he's surprised that Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally going to be released. As it turns out, he's not, and the actor explained why he believes the rise in popularity of streaming services may have helped open the door to the movie seeing the light of day.

"I don’t know if I’m surprised," he admitted. "With everything that has happened this year, with the lockdown and cinemas having to close and streaming services now being how we are getting our entertainment, it’s not really a surprise. I think it’s one of those things where it’s an opportunity, and I think it’s great that Zack [Snyder] has an opportunity to finally release his vision of [Justice League] and I think that’s really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker."

"When that doesn’t happen, it’s always a sad occasion," Cavill continued. "And now Zack has the opportunity, and I’m excited to watch it."

Cavill's comments echo those of fans, and there's a massive amount of excitement surrounding the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. There will be a lot of changes in that version of the movie, and the biggest is likely to be Superman's role as most of Cavill's scenes were reshot.

Are you counting down the days until the release of the "Snyder Cut"?