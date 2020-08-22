ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Trailer Leaks Online Ahead Of DC FanDome

Ahead of DC FanDome later tonight, the highly-anticipated first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League has (somehow) found its way online in perfect quality. If you're the impatient type, right this way!

Set to Lenard Cohen's "Hallelujah" (Snyder does seem to love that tune), the trailer features some incredible new footage from the divisive director's original vision, including more of black-suit Superman, the new-look Steppenwolf, and a full Darkseid reveal! We also get to see some official shots from the sequence Kiersey Clemons filmed as Iris West that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

The trailer ends with a tease of a brand new scene, as Batman (Ben Affleck) rallies The League for their imminent battle with otherworldly forces.

The "Snyder Cut" was a divisive concept even before it was officially announced, and some still believe that Warner Bros.' decision to allow Snyder to complete his vision for the DC super-team sets a bad precedent. Will this exciting trailer result in any converts? We'll see.

Let us know what you thought of this first look at Zack Snyder's Justice League below, and be sure to check back in for our full DC FanDome coverage a little later on.