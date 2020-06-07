ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Feature Junkie XL's Score And Work By Hans Zimmer

"Josstice League" featured a score by Avengers: Age of Ultron composer Danny Elfman, but Zack Snyder has now confirmed that his Justice League will feature work by both Junkie XL and Hans Zimmer...

When Joss Whedon was hired by Warner Bros. to write, and ultimately direct, Justice League's reshoots, no one realised that the filmmaker would essentially remake the DC movie in his own image.

As well as making massive changes to the story, tone, and visuals in Snyder's film, he also replaced Junkie XL's score (which had been fully recorded) with one by legendary Batman composer, Danny Elfman. Despite his stellar track record, Elfman's work was met with mixed reviews, especially as throwbacks to classic Batman and Superman themes were more awkward than awe-inspiring.

Taking part in a Q&A on Vero with fans over the weekend, Snyder shared plenty of details about his Justice League movie (including the fact that the "Knightmare" Batman likely got his badass jacket from a corpse). However, by far one of the biggest new reveals is the fact that his cut will indeed feature both Junkie XL's work and some of Hans Zimmer's themes.

It's going to be great finally hearing that, though it remains to be seen whether Warner Bros. will release the soundtrack following the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max next year.

You can check out Snyder's comments about Justice League's score in the Tweet below:

