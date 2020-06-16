ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE Will Further Address Dick Grayson/Robin's Mysterious Fate

Zack Snyder has confirmed that in his version of Justice League , the filmmaker will further address what led to Dick Grayson's Robin costume being put on display in the Batcave with that graffiti on it...

In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne was shown in the Batcave alongside the battered remains of Robin's costume. Defaced by The Joker, it was clearly meant to indicate that in the DC Extended Universe, the Boy Wonder was murdered by the Clown Prince of Crime.

Previously, director Zack Snyder has confirmed that the DCEU's Robin is Dick Grayson, and when a fan on Vero asked if he planned to delve further into Robin's death in Justice League, he responded with the affirmative. Once again teasing the released on Zack Sndyer's Justice League on HBO Max next year, the filmmaker said we'll get, "a hint in JL."

Even if it's just a throwaway mention that The Joker did indeed kill his former sidekick, this is something comic book fans will appreciate. The fact Batman v Superman didn't show much more than what was in the trailers was frustrating enough, and the hope was always that Ben Affleck's The Batman would have further explored what became of Robin.

It remains to be seen how Zack Snyder's Justice League will address Dick's fate, but it's unlikely that we'll get confirmation of those fan theories that Jared Leto's Joker is, in fact, the former Robin!

What are your thoughts on this latest Justice League tease from Snyder?