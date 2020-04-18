KICK-ASS: Brad Pitt Was Matthew Vaughn's First Choice To Play Big Daddy Before Nic Cage Landed The Role

Believe it or not, it's been ten years since Kick-Ass arrived in theaters, and director Matthew Vaughn has now revealed that he originally wanted Brad Pitt to take on the role of Big Daddy in the film...

Kick-Ass is currently celebrating its tenth anniversary, and in a very interesting look at the movie's legacy over at The Hollywood Reporter, director Matthew Vaughn drops some surprising titbits about his adaptation of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.'s popular comic book series.

While Nicolas Cage would ultimately steal the show as Big Daddy, Vaughn reveals that it was a role he originally wanted Brad Pitt to take on. The filmmaker met the actor while he was working on Guy Ritchie's Snatch, but when the Oscar-winner decided to star in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds, Vaughn instead enlisted Cage (who definitely put his own unique stamp on the character).

"I knew Nic loved comic books and superheroes, and this script was a love letter to superheroes," Vaughn explained. "The film imagines what it would be like if the ultimate fanboy suddenly decided to play superhero, and some people mistakingly felt we were attacking the genre, but I knew Nic would buy in."

Pitt has yet to star in a superhero movie, and while he was rumoured to play Cable in Deadpool 2, he instead made a blink and you'd miss it cameo appearance as The Vanisher. It's somewhat surprising that he hasn't joined a major Marvel or DC production, but you could say the same about Cage, especially as his Adam West-inspired Big Daddy made such a lasting impact among fans.

Who do you think Pitt could play after missing out on Kick-Ass all those years ago?