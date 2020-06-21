THE KING'S MAN: Check Out A New Trailer & Poster For Matthew Vaughn's THE SECRET SERVICE Prequel

20th Century Fox Disney has released a new trailer for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man , which will serve as a prequel to both The Secrete Service and The Golden Circle . Check it out after the jump...

"Manners. Maketh. Man."

The first full trailer for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man, which was originally known as Kingsman: The Great Game, is now online, and it provides an action-packed new look at the upcoming pequel.

The movie boasts and all-star cast led by Ralph Fiennes as T. E. Lawrence, who takes in a young prospect named Conrad (Harris Dickinson) in order to train him as an elite Kingsman Agent. Set during and after World War I, the movie will also explore the origins of the mysterious British intelligence agency.

The trailer doesn't really give us a whole lot to go on as far as the plot is concerned (we do know that the story revolves around "a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions, and one man's race against time to stop them"), but there are some exciting shots of Lawrence and his team going up against Rasputin (an almost unrecognizable Rhys Ifans) and his band of rogues.

Check out the teaser below along with a new poster and let us know what you think.

“We are the first independent intelligence agency.”



Watch the brand-new trailer for #TheKingsMan, in theaters September 18, 2020. pic.twitter.com/nVOIcbBb3v — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 21, 2020

Also starring Liam Neeson, Daniel Brühl, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, and Stanley Tucci, The King's Man is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2020.