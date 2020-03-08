THE KING'S MAN Includes "Seeds" For KINGSMAN 3; New Stills Revealed With Ralph Fiennes And Gemma Arterton

The King's Man director Matthew Vaughn has revealed that the movie will set the stage for Kingsman 3 , while also indicating that he could choose to step behind the camera for that third instalment...

After Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, director Matthew Vaughn is heading to the franchise's past for prequel story The King's Man. Tackling the origins of the agency Harry Hart and Eggsy work for in the present day, those two are set to take a back-seat for a new cast of characters played by Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, and Gemma Arterton.

Those three are given the spotlight in some new stills from the movie, and it looks like England - and the world - is going to be in safe hands with Oxford, Butler Shola, and Polly!

Talking to Empire Online, Vaughn dropped some hints about what fans can expect, and it sounds like this movie will go some way towards setting the stage for what we see in Kingsman 3. "We’ve put seeds for what’s going to happen in Kingsman 3 all the way back into this," the filmmaker reveals. "And it’s going to be very different."

While it was initially reported that Vaughn was planning to let another filmmaker tackle that threequel, it now sounds like he may step back behind the camera himself. "I actually don’t know what I want to do. There is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but I’m considering it."

Check out these new stills from the movie - which is currently set to be released this September - below, and stay tuned for more from The King's Man as we have it.

