THE KING'S MAN: Matthew Vaughn's KINGSMAN Prequel Moves From This September To 2021

This isn't a huge surprise, but it's definitely disappointing! It's been confirmed today that Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman prequel, The King's Man , has now been moved to 2021 by Disney. Check it out...

Deadline confirms that 20th Century Studios' The King's Man has moved from September 18th, 2020 to February 26th, 2021. Honestly, this isn't remotely surprising as the marketing campaign for the Kingsman: The Secret Service prequel stalled months ago, and the situation with theaters in the U.S. isn't improving as quickly as some hoped.

The trade notes that despite Mulan's planned Disney+ debut, Disney remains intent on staying committed to the theatrical experience, but want both coasts open to maximise profits.

How soon that will happen is hard to say, and whereas Black Widow could very easily hit the studio's streaming service for $29.99, Matthew Vaughn's R-Rated movie is most definitely not a natural fit. The first two Kingsman movies grossed a combined total of $825.2 million, so you can see why Disney is holding out for a theatrical debut next year.

Why is The New Mutants receiving a big screen release as soon as this Friday? Well, while many states remain closed for business, that Marvel movie was predicted to flop long before COVID-19 became an issue, so Disney probably doesn't care either way at this point.

The King's Man, on the other hand, stands a very good chance of being a box office hit next year.

