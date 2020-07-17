THE KING'S MAN: New International Posters For Matthew Vaughn's THE SECRET SERVICE Prequel Released

Disney has released a pair of international posters for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man , which will serve as a prequel to both The Secrete Service and The Golden Circle. Check it out after the jump...

"Manners. Maketh. Man."

On the heels of the first full trailer for Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man (originally known as Kingsman: The Great Game), we have a pair of new international posters which assemble the main heroes and villains of the upcoming prequel.

The movie boasts and all-star cast led by Ralph Fiennes as T. E. Lawrence, who takes in a young prospect named Conrad (Harris Dickinson) in order to train him as an elite Kingsman Agent. Set during and after World War I, the movie will also explore the origins of the mysterious British intelligence agency.

We still don't have a whole lot to go on as far as the plot is concerned (we do know that the story revolves around "a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions, and one man's race against time to stop them"), but if it's anything like its predecessors (well, the first one), it should be a fun watch at the very least.

Check out the posters below along with the recent trailer and let us know what you think.

“We are the first independent intelligence agency.”



Watch the brand-new trailer for #TheKingsMan, in theaters September 18, 2020. pic.twitter.com/nVOIcbBb3v — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 21, 2020

Also starring Liam Neeson, Daniel Brühl, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, and Stanley Tucci, The King's Man is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2020.