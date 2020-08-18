10 Awesome Comic Book Characters Marvel Studios Could Be Saving For The MCU's Phase 5

Phase 4 is shaping up to be something special, but there are still a lot of missing characters, and we believe these heroes and villains are likely being saved for a FIFTH Phase of movies and TV shows...

While Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate has been delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still have an awful lot to be excited about over the next few years. For starters, plenty of new characters are set to be introduced (with more no doubt still yet to be revealed), but there are some noteworthy absences which have left a lot of comic book fans out there disappointed. Looking at the movies and Disney+ TV shows on the way, it's hard to imagine where the heroes and villains listed here could fit, but there are still ways the MCU could lay the groundwork for that. In this feature, we explore how these Marvel Comics characters are being saved for Phase 5, while also delving into the ways they could be introduced in Phase 4 to set up those stories for further down the line. There are some big names here, but also some you won't be expecting to see. To find out which characters made the cut, all you guys need to do is click the "Next" button below!

10. Nova Kevin Feige has dropped a lot of hints that there are plans for Nova down the line, and rumours continue to swirl that he will appear in an upcoming project of some sort. Based on past comments, we know that James Gunn doesn't have much interest in using him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, of course, but there are plenty of other places he could appear beyond that. Avengers: Infinity War set the stage for Nova to make his live-action debut, and the movie's writers recently confirmed that he very nearly had a role in Avengers: Endgame. It's simply a matter of time at this point, and when Nova does arrive, it could have huge ramifications for this shared world. Well, unless Marvel Studios is just dead set against using a character called "Dick Rider."



9. Red Hulk Red Hulk is, well, an evil version of The Hulk with red skin. However, he also has a unique powerset and the smarts of one General "Thunderbolt" Ross, someone many fans are convinced is going to wind up leading the Thunderbolts (a movie supposedly in the early stages of development, despite there being no official word from Marvel Studios on that front). Red Hulk would not only make a great foe for the Jade Giant, but with a She-Hulk series on the way, he would certainly be a fitting choice for Jennifer Walters' first challenge on Disney+. After all, it's easy to imagine Ross going to extreme measures to stop another Hulk from becoming a "superhero." However, if that's a little too soon, then Marvel Studios could instead use both that show and Black Widow to tease his transformation before making him the focal point of Phase 5.



8. Captain Britain When Feige was asked about Captain Britain some time ago, he said that this is a character Marvel Studios has contemplated using in some fashion. It's easy to see why too, especially as not only is Brian Braddock an awesome hero but also someone with ties to the Multiverse and British mythology. As someone who protects the Multiverse, it could be that Brian will be granted his powers after Doctor Strange's next movie explores the existence of that, but even if he's just used as a supporting character somewhere, Captain Britain definitely deserves to have a place on the big screen. Assuming that In The Multiverse of Madness does indeed lay the groundwork for the British hero to join the MCU, then it wouldn't be a huge surprise for him to suit up during Phase 5.



7. Abigail Brand S.H.I.E.L.D. was disbanded pretty soon after we started getting familiar with the iconic spy organisation thanks to HYDRA, but following the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it's clear the world needs a group like that to keep an eye on what's going on in the world. Well, "above it" might be a little more fitting! That's where S.W.O.R.D. comes in as it's the space version of S.H.I.E.L.D. and led by Abigail Brand, a badass woman who would make for a great new ally and foil to Earth's Mightiest Heroes as she tries to avoid another Thanos-level disaster. WandaVision set photos have confirmed that this organisation will be introduced. However, there's been no mention of Abigail Brand, so she's clearly being saved for down the line.



6. Hercules There were rumours that Hercules would be introduced in Eternals as the MCU's first openly gay superhero, but there have been no indications that there are any plans for the character there. As a result, it's now difficult to imagine where Marvel Studios could choose to use this iconic Avenger. It's always going to be tricky using a real-life figure like Hercules, especially when we've seen so many iterations of the Greek demigod on film over the years. The Thor franchise could be a good fit but Taika Waititi may not have room for him there, so who knows which franchise he'll call home. Despite there being some fitting Phase 4 properties for him to appear in, Hercules is almost certainly being saved for Phase 5...we'll just have to wait and see when and where that happens.



5. Beta Ray Bill Beta Ray Bill was vaguely referenced in Thor: Ragnarok when we learned from a statue that he once competed in The Grandmaster's arena. That movie would have been the perfect place to introduce the hero but it didn't happen and fans remain as anxious as ever to see him on the big screen. Like Hercules, whether Taika Waititi can find room for Bill in Thor: Love and Thunder is another matter but it would be a lot of fun seeing this alien butt heads with the God of Thunder. Sure, he's a pretty weird character but that's part of his charm, and he's definitely worthy of being used in a movie one day. Trying to cram him in alongside so many other characters could be a struggle, though. With that in mind, a Phase 5 project might be best for Bill, as he deserves more than just a cameo.



4. Mephisto While it's definitely surprising that Mephisto has yet to make an appearance in the MCU, in fairness, it's also hard to imagine where he could have shown up before now. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one possibility, of course, but Nightmare seems a far more likely candidate for that film. Essentially the MCU's version of the devil, it's fair to say that Disney might not want to go down this route as it could cause some controversy but given the camp nature of this villain (depending on who's writing him, that is), it could be a huge amount of fun seeing him toying with our favourite heroes. Looking ahead to Phase 5, it seems as if the likes of Blade, Moon Knight, and Ghost Rider will help open the door to the supernatural side of the MCU, so Mephisto will fit in nicely.



3. Namor The Submariner Namor the Submariner is someone we've been hearing about potentially seeing in a Marvel movie since Captain America: The First Avenger but, like The Hulk, some complicated rights issues have pretty much sunk our hopes and dreams. He is, however, rumoured to appear in Black Panther II in 2022. Needless to say, that clash would be downright epic and the success of Aquaman just goes to show that moviegoers will buy into the concept of an undersea superhero. Namor is a different enough character to ensure this wouldn't feel like a ripoff and, as he's a mutant, he could even join the X-Men! As great as it would be to see him face T'Challa, we still think that's a little optimistic, but if Namor doesn't make a splash in Phase 5, then it's probably never going to end up happening.



2. Jocasta Ultron's story in the MCU appears to be at an end but you have to believe it's possible that the villainous android may have found some way to survive. Regardless, his "bride" Jocasta is still a character ripe with big screen potential and a powerful and loyal member of The Avengers in the comics. With a personality based on the brain patterns of Janet Van Dyne, there are many ways she could be changed in the transition from page to screen and even with The Vision set to be resurrected in WandaVision (probably temporarily if it's all in the Scarlet Witch's head), there's room for a new, female android. Hell, perhaps Jocasta could be the robotic "daughter" of Vision and the Scarlet Witch? That would be weird, but a potentially smart way to set the stage for this hero to have a big role in future.

