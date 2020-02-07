10 Must-See Team-Ups Marvel Studios' Phase 4 MUST Deliver

A lot of new and returning faces will be part of Marvel Studios' Phase 4, but which team-ups have to happen with no Avengers movie on the horizon? These are the partnerships we need to see in the MCU...

Avengers: Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all-time when it was released last year, but Marvel Studios has decided to put Earth's Mightiest Heroes on the shelf in Phase 4. As of right now, there are seemingly no plans for that team to reassemble over the next few years, but that doesn't mean team-ups are completely off the table. Team-up between heroes have always been a big part of the Marvel Comics, and it's something we're definitely starting to see happen more frequently on the big screen. With that in mind, we've decided to look ahead to what's in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4 to come up with the duos which MUST happen in the not too distant future. From movies like Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to TV shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision, all of these would be amazing to see. So, to check them out, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button down below!

10. Captain Marvel & Spider-Man We got a brief team-up between Spider-Man and Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel Studios hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of the unique dynamic between these two heroes. While delving into a possible romance is off the table thanks to the age difference, it would be a blast seeing Peter Parker swing into the Captain Marvel sequel and join Carol Danvers as she heads into outer space. After all, he's no stranger to that setting thanks to Avengers: Infinity War, and it would be particularly rewarding seeing Spidey meet Talos...and the real Nick Fury! It definitely feels like there's something here worth exploring, and if it's true that Captain Marvel 2 is going to adapt "Secret Invasion," then that's a story Spider-Man could fit into in a number of ways.



9. Speed & Wiccan Our first look at WandaVision seemingly confirmed that the Scarlet Witch and The Vision end up having twins, and comic book fans will obviously know them best as Young Avengers, Speed and Wiccan. There have been rumblings for a while now that Marvel Studios has secretly cast a pair of teenage actors to play the heroes, and it only makes sense for the Disney+ series to establish them as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If that does happen, seeing them race into action to save their mother and father is a must, though they could just as easily have to take Wanda down. Whatever the case may be, introducing Speed and Wiccan is going to lead to a lot of very interesting stories - how do you deal with knowing you were born via magic? - and this first team-up could be epic.



8. Spider-Man & She-Hulk At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio outed the web-spinner's secret identity to the world and framed him both for murder and the attack of the London. Needless to say, Peter Parker is now bound to be a wanted criminal, and he's going to need some legal representation. That's where Jennifer Walters could come in, a character we already know specialises in superhuman law. Marvel Studios could use Spider-Man 3 to introduce her before that planned She-Hulk series coming to Disney+, while it's even feasible that her origin story could also play out in the movie if Mark Ruffalo can be convinced to appear (we're sure Sony wouldn't say "no" to cameos from two Hulks).



7. Black Widow & Hawkeye Based on what we've seen from Black Widow thus far, most of the story is going to be set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. However, there have been hints that Natasha Romanoff's origin story will be addressed in some way, and that's where this team-up comes in. It was The Avengers that first hinted at Black Widow's past with Hawkeye, and it's about damn time we get to see what really happened in Budapest when he recruited her to S.H.I.E.L.D. This could easily be tackled in a flashback of some sort, and while we're on the subject of team-ups in the Black Widow movie, it would be no bad thing to learn about her past with The Winter Soldier too.



6. Doctor Strange & Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to explore the concept of the Marvel Multiverse, and while we're still not entirely sure what that means, it could take us - and the Sorcerer Supreme - to alternate realities. That will be cool, but there's one, in particular, we're keen to explore. With Sam Raimi at the helm of the sequel, it only makes sense for us to catch up with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in what would arguably be one of the best cameos ever seen in the MCU. A brief team-up between Strange and Spidey would be amazing to see, and it would be even better if Tom Holland's web-slinger gets to meet his alternate universe counterpart. This might be a stretch in all honesty, but stranger things have happened, and not doing it would be a wasted opportunity.



5. Loki & Loki It's looking a lot like Sophia Di Martino is playing the female version of Loki in the upcoming Disney+ TV series, and given Marvel Studios' plan to explore the Multiverse, she's probably from another Earth. Based on set videos and photos, it seems the TVA (Time Variance Authority) recruits the God of Mischief to stop her, but that has to lead to an eventual team-up, right? Bear in mind that this Loki is still very much a villain as he never got to experience the events of Thor: The Dark World. As a result, this version of Loki likely won't be able to resist pairing up with her! Time will tell how this show is going to play out, but the prospect of two Lokis together is too exciting to pass up, and we're sure Tom Hiddleston and Di Martino will be able to chew through the scenery.



4. Thor & Valkyrie Talking of Asgardians, there's another big team-up we're definitely keeping our fingers crossed for in Thor: Love and Thunder. While Thor: Ragnarok obviously featured a memorable alliance between Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, this sequel needs to have the latter character fighting alongside the new Thor: Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. That would be beyond badass to see on screen, and is a moment we're confident filmmaker Taika Waititi could put a unique spin on. Of course, we're by no means suggestion the original Thor should be sidelined, but if this threequel is going to serve as a passing of the mantle, then it just feels right for the new Thor, and the new King of Asgard to take the fight to the film's mysterious villain. Just close your eyes and picture this, and then tell us you don't think it would be mind-blowing!



3. Scarlet Witch & Doctor Strange Marvel Studios has confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will be part of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so perhaps a team-up between these two is something of a given? Then again, based on what we're hearing about WandaVision, it's just as likely that Wanda will fall under the control of a villain like Nightmare and actually be this movie's antagonist. That's an idea with some potential, but arguably more exciting is the prospect of a full-blown team-up. Combining the reality-altering powers of the Scarlet Witch with Doctor Strange's formidable set of abilities would lead to a lot of craziness, and a master/pupil dynamic would be fun to delve into.



2. Captain America & Bucky Again, this may sound like a given, but the title of this Disney+ series is The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, not Captain America and Bucky! With any luck, those monikers will belong to both these characters by the time all is said and done, and that will lead to a classic team-up between them. Marvel Studios too often put Bucky in the back seat in the Captain America movies, and robbed us of the chance to see Steve Rogers and his oldest friend fight together for more than a few seconds. That wasn't even a moment included in Avengers: Endgame's final battle, so this series making Sam Wilson the new Captain America and having Bucky fight alongside him absolutely needs to happen.

