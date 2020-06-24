BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Directors Have Met With Marvel Studios And DC About Helming A Future Project

It's no secret that Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have met with Marvel Studios, but they've now commented on that, and a meeting they had with Warner Bros. about a DC movie...

Bad Boys for Life was huge hit, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah put themselves on the map in a big way with the sequel. However, despite having already been given the opportunity to reunite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the filmmakers have even bigger hopes for the future.

Those include a superhero movie because after previously confirmed that they'd met with Marvel Studios, the duo have now revealed that they've also spoken to Warner Bros. about a DC Film.

"So far, we also had a meeting with DC," El Arbi told ComicBook.com. "Obviously, we said, 'Hey, 30 years from now, if there's a new Batman, we're still here!'" He added: "We're huge Marvel fans but it was just talks at this point. There was nothing yet concrete."

"If we find something that we really love and that fits to our personality then, yeah, for sure, we go for it. It would be an honor to work with them. We are exploring at this point. We are looking for what is the right character, right storyline to go. If they have something, if we have something, I hope that very soon we find something, and we can work with Marvel or DC, as well."

It's going to be a busy few years for El Arbi and Fallah as they're already working on Beverly Hills Cop 4 for Netflix, and potentially another Bad Boys movie for Sony Pictures. It's definitely interesting to wonder what they could bring to both the Marvel Cinematic and DC Extended Universes, though...