Emily Blunt Rumored To Have Met With Marvel Studios About A Role In An Upcoming Movie
We don't have much to go on here, but Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse has heard that while filming Disney's Jungle Cruise, Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow, The Girl on the Train) met with Marvel Studios about an undisclosed role in an upcoming film.
Emily Blunt has not had the best luck with Marvel in the past having narrowly missed out on playing several characters, but we're now hearing that the actress may have lined up another MCU movie role...
This has led to speculation that Blunt might be lining up the role of Clea in Doctor Strange 2, and, of course, there's the contingent of fans that have convinced themselves that she's going to play Sue Storm in the currently non-existent Fantastic Four reboot. Right now, it's all up in the air, and Murphy admits that he came by this information a while ago - so even if she was in talks, it's possible that nothing came of it.
This is still a rumor worth keeping an eye on, however, as the source has had some scoops pan out in the past, and, as we mentioned, Blunt was up for a supporting role in Iron Man 3 a few years back and narrowly missed out on playing both Black Widow and Peggy Carter. So, it's safe to assume that she still has a good relationship with the studio.
What do you guys think? Assuming this is on the level, which character would you most like to see Emily Blunt suit-up as in he MCU?
