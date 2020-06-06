Hercules Rumored To Make His Debut In Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Project

This isn't the first time we've heard Hercules mentioned in connection with a Marvel Studios project, but a new rumor claims that the legendary Olympian is set to make his MCU debut in the near future...

We know we're going to be seeing a lot of new faces in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but could Hercules be one of them?

The Prince of Power has been rumored to appear in upcoming Marvel Studios releases in the past (most recently in Eternals), and his name has now resurfaced in connection with a future MCU movie or TV project.

Cinema Spot reckons the legendary Olympian hero is set to make his live-action debut "in the near future." Whether that would be in be the form of a supporting role or as the lead in his own project is unclear. They're also not sure if he's expected to make an appearance in a movie or on one of the Disney+ shows currently in development.

To be honest, these type of "exclusives" are a dime a dozen these days, so we're going to be taking this one with a large sprinkling of salt. It's almost become the norm to either state the blindingly obvious or make an educated guess and label it as a scoop. That said, we're sure Hercules will eventually show up in The MCU, and there are several upcoming projects that will include time-travel and/or alternate dimensional elements that might be a good fit for the character to make his debut.

What do you guys make of this? Solid inside report, or more guesswork/speculation? Drop us a comment in the usual place.