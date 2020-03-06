Hollywood Is Now Considering Paperless Scripts When Production On Films And TV Shows Resumes

Hollywood is having to go back to the drawing board in order to function in a world hit by the COVID-19 virus, and that may include paperless screenplays! Find out more details on how that will work here.

We've been hearing a lot about it being safe for movies and TV shows to resume production, but thus far, not many of them have actually done so. James Cameron has returned to New Zealand to get on with shooting Avatar 2, but the situation in that country is very different to what's happening both in the United Kingdom and United States.

As regulations continue to be put in place, Vanity Fair is reporting that in a proposal drafted by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, there's a recommendation to eliminate the use of paper on sets. That would mean no more call sheets, crew lists, or production reports.

The biggest game-changer, however, would be doing away with paper screenplays; instead, it's suggested that everything be handled electronically in a bid to minimise the risk of transmitting COVID-19 (which can live on paper for an unknown amount of time). There are other recommendations too, including a permanent move to "virtual writer's rooms."

It remains to be seen how much of this is taken on board by studios, but there's a lot of sense in the report. That includes the suggestion that different team members should work on sets during staggered periods, eliminating the need to cross paths with other crew and cast members.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it's something that could work out very well.