Hulkling Is Reportedly Being Cast For WANDAVISION; May Have A Connection To S.W.O.R.D.

It looks like Teddy Altman, aka Hulkling, might soon be making his MCU debut. A rumor claim that the character is currently being cast for an upcoming Marvel project, and it's believed to be WandaVison ...





Yesterday, Daniel Richtman alluded to Teddy Altman, aka Hulkling, being cast for an upcoming Marvel project on Twitter, and now WandaVision.



There's been speculation that Hulkling might show up along with Wiccan ever since a casting call appeared to reveal that two teenagers were being sought for the show, and this may confirm that at least one half of the couple will appear.



Apparently, Marvel is looking for a teenager or young adult male to play Teddy (age 16 – 23), who is described as a "Skrull who requires help from S.W.O.R.D. in order to remain safely on Earth." Comic fans will know that Hulkling is actually a Kree-Skrull hybrid, but there's always a chance that will come to light as the series progresses.



Although two separate sources are reporting on this, it's best to treat it as a rumor for the time being. We'll be sure to update if and when we find out more.



Avengers: Endgame actually laid the groundwork for the Young Avengers to form down the line. Find out what other projects could still spin-off from the Infinity Saga final below.



The Eternals



Although The Eternals are never directly referenced, Captain Marvel makes it very clear that what's happening on Earth after The Decimation is happening all across the universe, so one can't help but wonder if Carol's outer space adventures during the events of Endgame might somehow tie-in to the introduction of Marvel Studios' next cosmic super-team.



Young Avengers



If Marvel does decide to introduce a younger incarnation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, they already have a few options for the roster.



Hawkeye's daughter Lila seems pretty handy with a bow and arrow, and could always take over her father's mantle now that Clint Barton is (presumably) retired. Plus, Cassie Lang is now a teenager and might decide to suit-up as Stature at some point. More unlikely is Harley Keener - the kid from Iron Man 3 who shows up for Tony Stark's funeral at the end - who has been the source of Iron Lad speculation for years now.



The New Asgardians

At the end of the movie, Thor leaves New Asgard in the capable hands of Queen Valkyrie. We know The God of Thunder will be jetting off with the Guardians, but surely we'll return to that little coastal town full of viking aliens at some point, right?



Black Widow



So, looks like that Black Widow movie is definitely gonna be a prequel!



Natasha Romanov meeting her end in Avengers: Endgame doesn't so much set up the character's solo film as it does confirm that the soon-to-shoot project will take place before the events of the Infinity Saga finale, and will most likely focus on Nat's days as a Russian spy/assassin.



Iron Man Girl



Okay, so Morgan Stark is far too young to even start thinking about the superhero gig, but if Marvel ever does decide to continue the solo Iron Man franchise, they do have the perfect person to take up the mantle of the Armored Avenger... in a few years, that is.



Professor Hulk



Was this the last we'll see of Bruce Banner/The Hulk in The MCU?



While most of the other original Avengers' stories came to pretty definitive ends, Professor Hulk (Prulk?) is still active at the end of the movie. Granted, one arm seems severely damaged after using the Infinity Gauntlet, but one would assume that wouldn't keep The Green Goliath out of action for good.



A-Force



We've been hearing whispers of a possible all-female Avengers movie for a while now, and Endgame definitely teases its potential.



During the final battle, Spider-Man asks Captain Marvel how she intends to fight her way through Thanos' minions with the Infinity Gauntlet, and every female hero on the field - including Valkyrie, Wanda, Wasp, Okoye, Mantis and more - comes to her aid.



GOTG Vol. 3



The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is still a few years off, but Endgame actually does a great job of setting up the plot.



Captain America



At the very end of the film, Steve Rogers passes the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson, setting the stage for a brand new Sentinel of Liberty in The MCU. The question is, will Sam wield the shield on the big screen?



